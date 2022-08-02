 Skip to main content
Onalaska City Clerk reminds voters to check polling location

  • Updated
onalaska city hall-4.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Redistricting in the City of Onalaska has prompted the City Clerk to remind voters to confirm their polling locations ahead of the August 9 election day. 

According to City Clerk JoAnn Marcon, aldermanic district lines moved due to the redistricting. 

It means that some Onalaska residents may now be located in a different voting district or have a new polling location. 

Voters can check where they vote and what's on their ballot by going to the MyVoteWI website or by calling the City Clerk's office at 608-781-9530 to have a staff member check a polling location. 

There are also new places where people can cast a vote on August 9. 

They are: 

District 1: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd. 

District 2: Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St. 

District 3: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd. 

On Tuesday, August 9, the polls open at 7 a.m and close at 8 p.m. Anyone coming to the polls to vote needs to have a photo ID. 

