Onalaska City Clerk reminds voters to check polling location

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Redistricting in the City of Onalaska has prompted the City Clerk to remind voters to confirm their polling locations ahead of the August 9 election day.
According to City Clerk JoAnn Marcon, aldermanic district lines moved due to the redistricting.
It means that some Onalaska residents may now be located in a different voting district or have a new polling location.
Voters can check where they vote and what's on their ballot by going to the MyVoteWI website or by calling the City Clerk's office at 608-781-9530 to have a staff member check a polling location.
There are also new places where people can cast a vote on August 9.
They are:
District 1: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.
District 2: Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St.
District 3: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.
On Tuesday, August 9, the polls open at 7 a.m and close at 8 p.m. Anyone coming to the polls to vote needs to have a photo ID.