Onalaska Co-Op girls hockey return from state with a second place finish

ONALASA, Wis, (WXOW) - Friends and family of the Onalaska Co-Op girls hockey team welcomed their team home after finishing runners up at state last weekend.
After a shaky four and four start the Hilltoppers rattled off 20 straight wins before falling in the title game. The season might not have ended they way they wanted but after all the hours of practice...Long bus rides.. and close games the girls have a sense of accomplishment with the second place finish.
"I'm a senior so this is my last year of hockey and ending this way is just best i could have asked for." Said Aquinas Senior Lydia Walz
The Hilltoppers finished with a record of 24-5