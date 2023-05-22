Onalaska FD: Grill on deck caused Brice Prairie house fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A charcoal grill on the back deck of a Brice Prairie home led to a fire that destroyed the residence last week according to the Onalaska Fire Department.
A news release from Interim Fire Chief Les Norin said that the department was called to the home at W8025 County Road Z the night of May 16 for the fire.
The initial call said that everyone was out of the home and the entire back of the house was on fire.
Besides the Onalaska Fire Department, additional help was requested from the Town of Campbell and Galesville Fire Departments.
The home ended up being a total loss. No injuries were reported although two pets were missing and presumed deceased according to the fire department.
Interim Chief Norin added that more than 10,000 home fires are started each year due to grills based on information from the National Fire Protection Association.