Onalaska Fire Chief announces his retirement

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - After 34 years with nearly the last three years as chief, Troy Gudie is retiring from the Onalaska Fire Department.

His last day as chief is May 2.

Gudie began his career with the department as a volunteer firefighter in 1989. He became the first full-time firefighter in 1993. Since then, he filled a number of positions in the department including Assistant Fire Chief before becoming Fire Chief in July 2020.

The department has grown during Gudie's time. They now have 20 full-time firefighters and more than a dozen part-time firefighters.

In a statement from the city, Gudie said two of his biggest accomplishments was to partner with Western Technical College to create the first local high school Fire and EMS Academy as well as reaching an agreement to provide fire protection services for the Town of Onalaska.

He said that “keeping our children, families and senior citizens safe from fire is a challenging but rewarding responsibility and it has been an honor working with so many wonderful people in our community for the past 34 years.”

The statement said he's looking forward to spending more time with his family during his retirement.

The city is starting the process of finding a new chief for the department.