Onalaska football team throws tailgate party for All-Stars

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Months after high school football season ended, the Onalaska Hilltoppers were hard at work Sunday at a special event in the Omni Center.
The 8th annual Coulee Region All-Star Tailgate brings athletes together with adults and kids in the area with exceptional needs.
Food and prizes were donated from area businesses and each player teamed up with an "All-Star" as they talked and played games such as bowling and golf.
Onalaska coach Josh Lichty says the significance of the event doesn't go unnoticed.
“We understand that we have a great fellowship as a team together," Lichty said. "We just want to expand the fellowship and the friendships that we have to the community. We really feel like this is an event that can pull a community of individuals together. Those that might not have the opportunity to play sports or whatnot to enjoy a good party with our team.”
The event was limited to a delivery of items by the players last year and was canceled altogether in 2021.
The players say they take pride making the days of the All-Stars.
“It’s really important I’d say," Sean Gilles said. "They’ve gone through a lot and they’re the real All-Stars of the whole world because they go through a lot and still come with a smile on their face everywhere they come. It’s really good to spend time with them.”
"Definitely my favorite part about playing with the All-Stars is just seeing the looks on their faces," Ben Bossman said. "I can tell that when we interact with them, it makes them so happy. How we play games with them. It's really special."
Players from other area schools such as Holmen and Central also appeared at the party.