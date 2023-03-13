Onalaska getting look at middle school design plans

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Onalaska School Board get a look at plans for a renovated middle school at Monday night's meeting.
Vantage Architects, Inc. is presenting designs for the updated facility which was approved in a $75 million referendum last November.
Documents for the presentation were included in the agenda for the board meeting which begins at 6 p.m. at the Onalaska School District Office. The meeting is also streamed through the district's website.
Drawings included floor plans and renderings of what the new facility would look like.
In the document there's a schedule for the construction project that shows that work on the new portion of the building would begin in July. Renovation of the existing structure would begin in January 2024 with substantial completion of the entire project in early 2025.
The schedule also showed the timetable for renovations and new construction at the high school ending by fall 2024.