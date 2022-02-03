Onalaska High School Dance Team gets send off to State

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Onalaska High School Dance Team is state bound after competing in the Regional Dance Invitational held in Hudson last weekend.
The Onalaska School District held a pep rally Thursday afternoon giving the dance team an opportunity to speak on what contributed to their successful season.
The girls credit much of their success to each individual dancer's hard work and team chemistry.
"I think it's super important to realize not only how much work goes into it as an individual dancer but just how important it is that we all work together because without one person the dance will not be the same," Team Captain Claire Borene stated.
Claire also commented that judges will critique dance teams on their ability to unify during their performance.
The State Competition takes place on Saturday, February 5, at the La Crosse Center.