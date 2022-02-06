Onalaska High School Football Team Hosts Annual Tailgate

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Onalaska High School Football team gear up to spread some Super Bowl cheer with their annual Coulee Region All-Stars Tailgate Party for special needs individuals in their neighborhood.
This year the players and coaches sent surveys out to families in the Onalaska are to gather recommendations for food and merchandise ideas.
With the recent spikes in Covid-19, the coaches and players decided to take a more cautious approach this year with their tailgate to ensure safety.
"This year unfortunately with Covid we can't bring some of them in because they're immunocompromised. So now we are bringing the party to them by bringing them goodies," defense contributor Ben Stuhr said.
The bags are filled with a variety of items such as sports towels, coupons and football gear.
The players will stop in and provide dinner as well with pizza being a popular choice.