Onalaska High School sends off class of 2022

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Onalaska High School hosted their graduation ceremony at the Field House Saturday afternoon to congratulate the class of 2022 on their academic accomplishments.
Four student leaders gave their senior addresses to their classmates before the total of 232 graduates made their way to the stage to collect their diplomas.
There were a total of nine valedictorians graduating.
Principle of Onalaska High School Jared Schaffner believes this class can handle any obstacle that is thrown their way in the future.
"I think the most important message I would give to the class of 2022, you've already handled the challenges, you've handled the adversity, and you made it through all of the other changes to routine. In the future, the disruptions you can handle it because you have been able to handle everything that has happened since March of 2020." Schaffner said.