Onalaska Historical Society takes a drive to the past

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo Sports Complex. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&