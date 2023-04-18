 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Onalaska Historical Society takes a drive to the past

  • Updated
  • 0
FORD MODEL A +.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Onalaska Historical Society welcomed the community Tuesday night for a monthly program discussing the Ford Model A Automotive. 

In production from the late 1920's until the early 30's, the Ford Model A replaced the Model T due to much needed improvements and competition. 

At the Onalaska Public Library, residents learned the history behind the classic car while getting a chance to get up close and personal with three Model A's.

Patrick Mullaney, the event speaker and owner of a 1931 Ford Town Sedan, said classics like these bring people together, while keeping memories alive. 

1931 Ford Model A.jpg

"I got this from my dad, the history on this car specifically. He enjoyed them - he dated my mom in a Model A," Mullaney said. "Then ended up with three Model A's because he enjoyed working on them. To keep me out of trouble, he got me working on cars too."

More than 30 people attended Tuesday's event. 

Ford Model A Onalaska.jpg

The next program is scheduled for May 16 at six p.m., with a showing of the short film 'Last Bridge Home.'

Have a story idea? Let us know here