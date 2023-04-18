Onalaska Historical Society takes a drive to the past

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Onalaska Historical Society welcomed the community Tuesday night for a monthly program discussing the Ford Model A Automotive.
In production from the late 1920's until the early 30's, the Ford Model A replaced the Model T due to much needed improvements and competition.
At the Onalaska Public Library, residents learned the history behind the classic car while getting a chance to get up close and personal with three Model A's.
Patrick Mullaney, the event speaker and owner of a 1931 Ford Town Sedan, said classics like these bring people together, while keeping memories alive.
"I got this from my dad, the history on this car specifically. He enjoyed them - he dated my mom in a Model A," Mullaney said. "Then ended up with three Model A's because he enjoyed working on them. To keep me out of trouble, he got me working on cars too."
More than 30 people attended Tuesday's event.
The next program is scheduled for May 16 at six p.m., with a showing of the short film 'Last Bridge Home.'