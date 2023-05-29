Onalaska honors fallen heroes with heartfelt Memorial Day celebration

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Onalaska residents came together in a touching display of patriotism and remembrance on Memorial Day.
With heartfelt tributes and a shared sense of gratitude, the City paid homage to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
Monday began with a parade that was lead by American Legion Post 336 followed by the Onalaska high school marching band. It began at the Legion, before moving down Sand Lake Road towards Main Street.
After the procession, the Legion hosted a ceremony in honor of the fallen heroes who served our country. The ceremony included a reading of the Gettysburg Address and Flanders Field. The Onalaska High School band gave a performance of Taps and God Bless America to close out the celebration.