Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Onalaska honors fallen heroes with heartfelt Memorial Day celebration

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Onalaska residents came together in a touching display of patriotism and remembrance on Memorial Day.

With heartfelt tributes and a shared sense of gratitude, the City paid homage to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

Monday began with a parade that was lead by American Legion Post 336 followed by the Onalaska high school marching band. It began at the Legion, before moving down Sand Lake Road towards Main Street.

After the procession, the Legion hosted a ceremony in honor of the fallen heroes who served our country. The ceremony included a reading of the Gettysburg Address and Flanders Field. The Onalaska High School band gave a performance of Taps and God Bless America to close out the celebration.

