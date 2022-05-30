Onalaska honors Memorial Day with annual ceremony

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The annual Onalaska Memorial Day ceremony took place at the Onalaska cemetery. Preceding the event was the annual parade from the American Legion Post 336 to the cemetery.
Plenty of wind worked through the many flags set throughout the cemetery. The program's guest speaker, retired Colonel Steve Nott, was clear and to the point on the significance of Memorial Day.
"It's important that we commemorate our war dead," Nott said. "They've given the ultimate sacrifice so that we can have the liberty we enjoy today."
As was also part of the program, the reading aloud of the names of those local community members who died while serving their country.
"You can tell by the crown here it's important we keep this ceremony going," said James Binash, Commander-elect of Legion Post 336.
This year the ceremony ended with members of the Onalaska high school band playing the official song of each military service branch.