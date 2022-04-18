Onalaska man arrested for 8th OWI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is facing prison if convicted of his eighth drunk driving offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Robert M. Christianson, 52, was arrested Friday night, April 15, after crashing his SUV in a field in the Town of Farmington. He was able to get out before the SUV caught fire.
The complaint said a State Patrol Trooper and a La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy both heard Christianson repeat "let's get it over with, I know where I'm going."
He told the trooper that he was home drinking but had run out of beer. Some friends had then texted him, so he was driving over to his friend's residence when he crashed.
Christianson also refused to take any field sobriety tests but later consented to having blood drawn at a local hospital.
The criminal complaint shows that Christianson has OWI convictions dating back to July 1997. He had three in La Crosse County, and one each Vernon, Jackson, and Monroe counties. There's also a DUI conviction in Houston County, Minnesota from 1999.
Christianson appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for his initial appearance on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence-7th, 8th, or 9th Offense, and Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration-7th, 8th, or 9th Offense.
He was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $2,500 cash bond.