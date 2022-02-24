Onalaska man arrested for stealing from residents at assisted living facility

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is arrested on multiple felony theft counts after taking items from residents at a Vernon County assisted living facility.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said Justin Patrick Reilley, 29, was arrested February 21 after an investigation into the thefts. Using a search warrant, investigators found stolen financial items at Reilley's Onalaska residence.
When questioned, Reilley admitted he took the financial items from the residents.
Reilley worked there as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
He made an appearance in Vernon County Circuit Court on February 22 where he was released on a $1,000 signature bond. A future court date hasn't been set according to online records.