Onalaska man competes on ABC's "Press Your Luck"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Cliff Amundson, an IT sales representative from Onalaska, got the experience of a lifetime after winning more than $350,000 in cash and prizes on the game show "Press Your Luck."
Recording for the episode took place last May in Los Angeles and aired on Thursday. After a long application process, Amundson was in awe once he finally got on stage.
“It didn’t really become real until you’re walking out there," Cliff Amundson said. "They’re doing your makeup. They’re doing your hair. All these different things. Once you’re walking out there, you see this live audience. It’s insane. After months and months of going through this process, and then finally getting out there on the big stage, I think it was one of the coolest feelings in the world.”
The recording came just three weeks after Cliff married his wife, Hannah. Seeing the couple on television has brought a lot of praise to the couple.
“Hundreds and hundreds," Hannah Amundson said. "It’s so nice to hear from people in all parts of our lives. That’s one of the best parts of this whole experience. Getting to see and hear other people enjoy the show as well and get to relive the fun with us.”
Being from a rural area, Cliff says he's proud to represent the Badger State in front of a national audience.
"You don't see a lot of people from small town Wisconsin on a stage like that," Cliff Amundson said. "The amount of people that reached out to me saying how much they enjoyed the episode and how exciting it was, that goes way further than any amount that I won just knowing that I did it justice. That I was able to make my hometown proud in the area that I live in. That was such a cool experience. A lot of good reactions."
Prizes he won include six cakes a year for two decades, a new game room and tickets to Packers vs. Bears games for the next ten years at both Soldier and Lambeau Fields. With the cash earnings, the couple says their first major purchase will be their first home.
