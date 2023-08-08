Onalaska marching band getting ready for the fall season

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Marching bands across the Coulee Region are putting in the work to get ready for the fall semester.
Members of the Onalaska Marching Band have spent the two days, eight hours per day, working on their music and choreography, but the members say that their glad to be back with their friends.
"It feels really good. I was looking forward to this, being able to meet the new freshman, helping them out, and really improving the whole band as a whole," said Jack Stoen, a junior who plays trumpet.
"It's fun, it's great. I love doing band. Band has been the thing that I have done for years, so I enjoy it, so it's really fun to get back out here and be able to experience it with all the other people that are around," said Nicholas Sagen a senior trumpet player.
Onalaska is hosting a Marching Band Preview Show on Wednesday, August 9 at 6 pm.