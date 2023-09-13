Onalaska middle school breaks ground for new BGC

Onalaska, Wis - (WXOW) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Onalaska middle school, with the announcement that it's current renovation will now officially include an Onalaska Boys & Girls Club.
"Having partnerships with schools and serving kids and filling the needs of kids both during the school day and in the after school hours, it's a perfect partnership," said Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.
Community members, leaders, project managers and students were present for the ceremony. It was a project that originally began as a conversation some three years earlier. Some members of the community, after doing some research, decided what the club offers was something Onalaska kids needed.
"It's a beautiful collaboration, it's a project that will serve the community," said John Lyche.
It is also a club that will remember Linda Lyche, who had worked in the school as well as being a constant force in Onalaska when it came to community service.
"She supported this club before she passed last November," Lyche said. "She was a sweetheart, she loved students, she loved the educational process...it means a lot."
Full completion of Onalaska middle school and the John and Linda Lyche Boys & Girls Club is set for the fall of 2025.