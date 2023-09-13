 Skip to main content
Onalaska middle school breaks ground for new BGC

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Onalaska middle school, with the announcement that it's current renovation will now officially include an Onalaska Boys & Girls Club.

Students took a turn breaking the ground for what will be the John and Linda Lyche Boys & Girls Club.

"Having partnerships with schools and serving kids and filling the needs of kids both during the school day and in the after school  hours, it's a perfect partnership," said Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

Community members, leaders, project managers and students were present for the ceremony. It was a project that originally began as a conversation some three years earlier. Some members of the community, after doing some research, decided what the club offers was something Onalaska kids needed.

"It's a beautiful collaboration, it's a project that will serve the community," said John Lyche.

It is also a club that will remember Linda Lyche, who had worked in the school as well as being a constant force in Onalaska when it came to community service.

"She supported this club before she passed last November," Lyche said. "She was a sweetheart, she loved students, she loved the educational process...it means a lot."

Full completion of Onalaska middle school and the John and Linda Lyche Boys & Girls Club is set for the fall of 2025.

