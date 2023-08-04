Onalaska names new City Administrator

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska has a new City Administrator.
On Wednesday, the Onalaska City Council approved the contract for Rick Niemeier to take over the post.
He'll take over for City Attorney Amanda Jackson, who was serving as interim City Administrator since last year following Eric Rindfleisch departed. The city said that she'll be working with Niemeier to make for a smooth transition.
Niemeier has held several positions in Trempealeau County during the past half-dozen years including Corporation Counsel, Administrative Coordinator, Director of Human Resources, and Director of Child Support.
He's been a practicing attorney in Wisconsin since 2001.
“I am excited for this opportunity with the City of Onalaska and look forward to meeting and working with the City’s elected officials, employees, businesses, and residents,” said Niemeier in a statement announcing his hiring.
His first day on the job is September 11.
In 2016, Onalaska switched from a full-time mayor form of government to a City Administrator/part-time mayoral form of government.