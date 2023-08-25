Onalaska Parks & Rec holding "Sporting Our Youth" equipment drive

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Parks and Recreation Department is looking for sports equipment and shoes for local youth.
The department is holding what they're calling a "Sporting Our Youth" drive in the Onalaska City Hall east parking lot on Wednesday, September 6 from 5-6:30 p.m.
The goal is to collect secondhand equipment, shoes, or cleats to help families with the cost of what can be expensive gear each season. The equipment can help local youth opportunities to be active in sporting activities.
The department said that families can contact the Parks and Rec Department with their equipment requests each season.
The department asks that all donated items be new or in like-new condition. They're accepting youth athletic shoes or cleats and equipment for football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, hockey, softball, baseball, or tennis equipment.
They are not accepting balls or clothes.
This is a list they provided of the items they're looking for:
Accepted Equipment:
• Football: cleats, gloves
• Basketball: youth basketball shoes
• Soccer: Cleats, shin guards
• Volleyball: knee pads
• Hockey: gloves, skates, sticks
• Softball/Baseball: gloves, bats, rubber cleats, batting gloves
• Tennis: tennis rackets
• Youth athletic shoes in new or like new condition
Anyone with questions regarding donations can contact OPR Recreation Coordinator Alex Inglett at 608-781-9560, ext 3 or ainglett@onalaskawi.gov