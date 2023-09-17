Onalaska Parks & Rec holds Touch A Truck event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – Onalaska Parks & Rec held the third annual Touch A Truck event at the Omni Center Sunday morning.
The event saw many different types of emergency vehicles and construction equipment as well as other types of vehicles.
Touch A Truck included a raffle for two battery powered children's cars.
Brooks Duchrow, a child attending the event, said he had the chance to learn about one of the machines displayed at the event.
“I learned how the paver machine works,” Duchrow said. “So you put rocks and then a dump truck backs up to it and then it pours all the stuff in and then it lays all the blacktop on it."
Recreation Coordinator Alex Inglett added that the event had 35 different vehicles with 30 different organizations participating.
“It’s a great community event and a great way for organizations to get out in front of the community,” Inglett said.
Touch a Truck is held every September in Onalaska.