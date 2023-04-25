Onalaska PD fundraising for new K9 officer

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department announced Tuesday that they are taking donations as they look to add a second K9 officer to the team.
Their current dog, a German Shepherd named Muri, has assisted in more than 250 incidents over the last few years.
Having a K9 allows for investigations to go smoothly for the department in situations that a human can not physically achieve.
“An officer can’t detect the smell of heroin or methamphetamines, but a K9 can," Chief Charles Ashbeck said. "Often times, that K9 that’s called to that traffic stop, they’ll detect that and be able to search the car, get those drugs off the street and make that arrest.”
The department's goal is to raise $110,000. That includes:
- $15,000 to acquire and train the dog
- $85,000 for a vehicle designed to hold a K9 officer
- $10,000 in miscellaneous expenses
A major boost to the effort came in the form of a $15,000 donation from the White family, who did so in honor of their late son Corey.
The department is grateful to hit the ground running in their fundraising efforts.
“It shows us that the community cares," Assistant Chief Tim Berg said. "It’s a great foundation for us to get this started on the right foot and moving forward. It was really motivating for the officers as well because this is something that we obviously really want and see a need for.”
Ashbeck added that the department plans to work with the same breeder that provided Muri, who is located in Poland. Once the dog is in America, it will spend six weeks training at a facility in Indiana.
Berg said the new dog would have the same responsibilities as Muri. The only difference is that they would work different shifts.
Click here for more information on how to donate. All donations are tax deductible.