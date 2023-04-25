Onalaska PD fundraising for new K9 officer

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed.
Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground,
and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Onalaska PD fundraising for new K9 officer

  • Updated
  • 0
ONA K91.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department announced Tuesday that they are taking donations as they look to add a second K9 officer to the team.

Their current dog, a German Shepherd named Muri, has assisted in more than 250 incidents over the last few years.

Having a K9 allows for investigations to go smoothly for the department in situations that a human can not physically achieve.

“An officer can’t detect the smell of heroin or methamphetamines, but a K9 can," Chief Charles Ashbeck said. "Often times, that K9 that’s called to that traffic stop, they’ll detect that and be able to search the car, get those drugs off the street and make that arrest.”

The department's goal is to raise $110,000. That includes:

  • $15,000 to acquire and train the dog
  • $85,000 for a vehicle designed to hold a K9 officer
  • $10,000 in miscellaneous expenses
ONA K92.jpg

A major boost to the effort came in the form of a $15,000 donation from the White family, who did so in honor of their late son Corey.

The department is grateful to hit the ground running in their fundraising efforts.

“It shows us that the community cares," Assistant Chief Tim Berg said. "It’s a great foundation for us to get this started on the right foot and moving forward. It was really motivating for the officers as well because this is something that we obviously really want and see a need for.”

Ashbeck added that the department plans to work with the same breeder that provided Muri, who is located in Poland. Once the dog is in America, it will spend six weeks training at a facility in Indiana.

Berg said the new dog would have the same responsibilities as Muri. The only difference is that they would work different shifts.

Click here for more information on how to donate. All donations are tax deductible.

Have a story idea? Let us know here