Onalaska robotics team headed to Texas for world championship

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Houston,
Crawford and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1
south of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Friday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising
river levels along the Black River. This will result in moderate
flooding for Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Onalaska robotics team headed to Texas for world championship

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Paul's robotics team practice.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- St. Paul Lutheran School's robotics team is headed to Dallas, TX for the VEX IQ Robotics World Championship

Aiden Wikus, Levi Larson, Kaia Gilbertson, Luke Olson, Cal Lyga and Lucius Stallman make up Team 33033V. 

All eighth graders, the team traveled throughout the state competing at various competitions. 

They qualified for the VEX IQ championship at the Wisconsin State Championship in Green Bay. 

St. Paul's Robotics Team.jpg

Through engineering and autonomous coding, the students are tasked with creating a robot that can compete in various matches and play the game of slapshot. 

"You have a bot - you have limited room to build it, so you build your own," Stallman said. "There's different dispensers with different variations on how to get them out. There's a 2, 3, 4 and a 1-point zone and you want to shoot those pucks into those zones. At the end you can have a reach that gives you extra points."

33033V robot.jpg

Through the season, the team is learning a variety of lessons, including teamwork and communication. 

"Robotics is really fun. It also helps you with problem-solving in the real world," Larson said. "Stuff that you may not have known before robotics, now you're able to realize that you really do use it in other places than just robotics or math class."

He added that they have something to prove at this year's world championship. 

robot reloading.jpg

"I'm really excited especially because last year, we were only rookies and we made it to the world championship. That's normally not supposed to happen," Larson said. "Being able to prove that it wasn't just a fluke and this year we're actually able to do it again, is really exciting."

The team has a few things to fine-tune before heading to the Lone Star state. They have a goal to make it to the final round and bring home some awards. 

working on robot.jpg

The World Championship is from April 30 through May 2. 

Anyone looking to support the team in their travels or to learn more information can contact the coach and 6th-grade teacher Joe Fetcenko at mfetcenko@stpaulsonalaska.org.

