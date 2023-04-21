Onalaska robotics team headed to Texas for world championship

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- St. Paul Lutheran School's robotics team is headed to Dallas, TX for the VEX IQ Robotics World Championship.
Aiden Wikus, Levi Larson, Kaia Gilbertson, Luke Olson, Cal Lyga and Lucius Stallman make up Team 33033V.
All eighth graders, the team traveled throughout the state competing at various competitions.
They qualified for the VEX IQ championship at the Wisconsin State Championship in Green Bay.
Through engineering and autonomous coding, the students are tasked with creating a robot that can compete in various matches and play the game of slapshot.
"You have a bot - you have limited room to build it, so you build your own," Stallman said. "There's different dispensers with different variations on how to get them out. There's a 2, 3, 4 and a 1-point zone and you want to shoot those pucks into those zones. At the end you can have a reach that gives you extra points."
Through the season, the team is learning a variety of lessons, including teamwork and communication.
"Robotics is really fun. It also helps you with problem-solving in the real world," Larson said. "Stuff that you may not have known before robotics, now you're able to realize that you really do use it in other places than just robotics or math class."
He added that they have something to prove at this year's world championship.
"I'm really excited especially because last year, we were only rookies and we made it to the world championship. That's normally not supposed to happen," Larson said. "Being able to prove that it wasn't just a fluke and this year we're actually able to do it again, is really exciting."
The team has a few things to fine-tune before heading to the Lone Star state. They have a goal to make it to the final round and bring home some awards.
The World Championship is from April 30 through May 2.
Anyone looking to support the team in their travels or to learn more information can contact the coach and 6th-grade teacher Joe Fetcenko at mfetcenko@stpaulsonalaska.org.