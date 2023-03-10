Onalaska Runner Manny Putz gives back to the YMCA

ONALAKSA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Cross Country and Track star Manny Putz was the Gatorade runner of the year.
Recipients of the award can give $1,000 to a community organization that helps young athletes as a part of Gatorade's "Play in Forward" program
Manny chose the Houser Family YMCA in Onalaska.
"The Y is like a prefect community I'm always treated kindly here I always go up to the weights room to stretch and lift and that kid of stuff. The people there are always trying to talk to you, they're super friendly, the equipment is always clean and the people are always super kind. I really love this place its a really good community," he said.
Putz said if he is fortunate enough to win the award again he will continue to donate to the YMCA.