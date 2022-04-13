Onalaska runners help welcome the world

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Teams from Onalaska helped welcome athletes from across the globe to the 2022 World Track and Field Championship.
On Wednesday, Onalaska middle and high school cross country and track athletes ran from Irving Pertzsch Elementary to the Great River Landing and recorded a short video holding up banners and flags for the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.
This was a part of the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay where 240 organizations created videos for a montage opening the games this July in Eugene, Oregon.
The games will be held July 15-24. It's the first time the event will take place on U.S. soil.