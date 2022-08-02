Onalaska School Board approves referendum questions for November ballot

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Onalaska School Board plans to have two referendum questions before voters in November.
The first of two questions regards a non-recurring, five-year operational referendum starting in the 2023 school year for district expenses.
It asks voters to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit from $4.6 million to $5.4 million.
"As it relates to the operational referendum, we know that one of the greatest objectives we have is to attract and retain a first class staff to work with our students and our families in the district," Onalaska School District Superintendent Todd Antony said.
The second approved question asks voters about a $75 million capital referendum that would renovate the estimated 50-year-old middle school and address pressing needs at the high school.
The renovation of the middle school would be "looking at systems like HVAC, plumbing, electrical, the roof, the envelope of the building, the interior design and fixtures."
It would also look at expanding programming like modernizing tech-ed, science and providing space for the music program.
He said based on current assumptions, residents wouldn't see a tax increase from the operational referendum while the capital referendum would have an tax impact of an estimated $175 per year on every $100,000.
Antony said he wants voters to be as educated as possible and welcomes any questions residents may have.