Onalaska School District helps district families get ready for the holidays

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Onalaska School District held their annual food distribution event Saturday morning at the Onalaska Middle School.
This year the district served 96 families within the district a holiday meal with items from Festival Foods.
Volunteers packed vehicles with food bags and distributed them to participating families.
Onalaska School District Teacher Andrea Vogler said the tradition has been going on for over 20 years and has grown in participants after Covid-19.
"We just continue to realize how important food security is for our families and students," Vogler said. "We want to make sure that we let them know we are here to support them throughout the school year."
The event is made possible through donations from the administration and community.