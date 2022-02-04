Onalaska School District holding community input meetings

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Leaders of the Onalaska School District would like members of the community to join them to discuss the future of its facilities.
The district has two meetings planned. The first is on Monday, February 14 at 11 a.m., with the second scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 at 6 p.m. Both are at Onalaksa Middle School at 711 Quincy Street.
“Despite being well maintained, our school facilities have needs that must be addressed,” said Todd Antony, Superintendent in a statement. “We are inviting our community to join us as we engage in a robust process to assess and prioritize these needs, consider various options and proceed with a solution that meets the current and future needs of our students and community.”
The meetings are open to all residents who live within the boundaries of the Onalaska School District.