Onalaska School District hosts community engagement sessions

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Onalaska School District is looking to make big changes in the upcoming months to help meet the needs of the district.
A community organized task force has been gathering information on specific areas in need of improvement for the Onalaska Middle and High School to be presented to the school board.
Administrators invited community members to the Onalaska Middle School on Monday to participate in the first of two public meetings.
Superintendent Todd Antony says that the need for more on site parking areas has been a popular topic of discussion.
"The general community kind of has that first impression of our facilities is can they find a parking spot to get to the activities they want to get to. So parking, especially at the high school, is one of the needs that were identified." Antony stated.
Community members also voiced their opinions on the needs that should be met along with parking issues.
Community member Ardyce Clements expressed her stance on the importance of an updated music and tech ed department.
"They say music and tech ed that sticks with you forever no matter what you're doing outside school once you leave those are things that improve your life." Clements said.
One solution stated during the presentation was to expand both departments classroom sizes, along with updated equipment for both.
The second and final public meeting will be held Wednesday, February 16 at 6:00 pm inside the Onalaska Middle School.