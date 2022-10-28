Onalaska School District provides update on referendums

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The School District of Onalaska provided an update on the estimated property tax impact of it's Capital Referendum is successful.
There are two referendum questions facing voters on November 8. One asks voters to allow the district to exceed it's state imposed revenue limit by a total of $21.65 million over the next five years. The second, and larger request, is the capital referendum. The wording on the ballot asks for an amount not to exceed $75 million for additions, improvements and renovations at the middle and high schools.
Originally the district projected the tax impact at $174 for every $100,000 of property value.
Howevr, because of additional equalization aid from the state, Superintendent of the Onalaska School District Todd Antony said the projection now sits at $65 for every $100,000.
"We are very happy that the tax impact is being lowered the estimates being lowered due to the aid certification and that hopefully will allow us to move forward with a successful campaign," Antony said.
If the referendum passes Antony said the District will begin looking at renovations for the middle and high schools. They would include expanding classrooms, ADA compliance, and increased building security.