Onalaska Schools put on annual "Big Band Ball"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Middle and High School jazz ensembles, along with the West Salem Adult Jazz Banned, performed Sunday evening in the Omni Center for the "Big Band Ball," an annual fundraiser for the Onalaska music departments.
On top of the price of admission, there was dinner available and a silent auction with gifts ranging from Packers gear to bottles of wine. The goal for the evening was to raise $7,000 according to band director Robert Coe, who is proud to see the 6:30 a.m. practices pay off.
“School starts at 7:45," Coe said. "So they’re there at least once a week an hour and fifteen minutes before school starts. Then we have one rehearsal during the school day each week as well. Countless hours going into a couple different performances. We do rotary lights. We’ve performed for freedom honor flight. This group has performed for teacher organizations and kind of around the area.”
Music fans got to experience a wide variety of tunes. Senior guitarist Tony Nguyen says that was almost by design.
“The music selection was pretty broad this year," Nguyen said. "There’s a lot of swing stuff and there’s a lot of pop and salsa. There’s just a wide variety of genres that we’re playing too. In the student led combos, we’re doing a lot of pop stuff. It all mixes in together really well.”
The event ran from 4-9 p.m. with several performances, including mixed groups of middle and high school musicians.