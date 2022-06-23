Onalaska schools release survey findings

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska School Board sent out a survey to residents asking what they feel are the biggest needs for the district as well as gauging interest for a possible referendum during the upcoming November election.
The survey found that 87-percent of respondents felt they would vote "yes" on a referendum that would upgrade Onalaska Middle School facilities. Similarly, 89-percent said the school's facility issues should be addressed now.
Superintendent Todd Antony says the board prioritized community feedback when deciding to conduct the survey.
"The school board will need to make a decision on how to best proceed," Antony said. "They're very interested in gaining the thoughts of the community as they consider how to best move forward. They're wanting to know what the community could support relating to those two issues."
The survey also asked how the public would feel about a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, with 84-percent saying the district should pursue one.
