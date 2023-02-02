Onalaska sends Dance Team off to state in style

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska High School held a pep rally on Thursday for its Dance Team that's headed to the WACPC State Dance Competition.
Onalaska qualified in the Jazz and Pom team competition and two soloist's will also qualified for state.
"I feel really thankful to be on such an amazing and such a loving team my senior year and I'm really excited to see where this great family bond will take us this weekend." said Macy Meyer a senior and one of the soloists that will be at state.
Doors open at 3:00 pm on Friday at the La Crosse Center and at 9:00 am on Saturday.
Dancers from Holmen, Aquinas, and Tomah will also be at state.
You can find the full schedule and purchase tickets to state here.