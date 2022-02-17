Onalaska sends its Ski and Snowboarders off to state in style

ONALASKA Wis. (WXOW)-- Onalaska High School has 13 athletes competing at the WIARA State Ski and Snowboard Championship held at Mt. La Crosse.
The high school held a pep rally to wish the racers good luck at state.
Onalaska has its full boys and girls ski teams going to state along with the boys snowboard team and two females on snowboards racing as individuals.
Having the state meet held at Mt. La Crosse might give the Onalaska racers an advantage because that's the same hill they train on.
"I think it helps us out we are always comfortable on the hill. Like our coach said people come to Mt. La Crosse and they see the steepness of it and it kind of intimates them. So I think we have that kind of home-field advantage almost." said Ryan Boon, a senior snowboarder.
The state meet kicks off the morning of Saturday, February 19 and goes through Monday, February 21.