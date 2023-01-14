Onalaska Show Choir brings down the house and welcomes special guest

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- 30 show choirs from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa made their way to Onalaska High School for the annual Show Choir Competition.
The performers were judged on a wide range of categories including singing, choreography, the band and others.
The event also welcomed 2023 Miss America winner Grace Stanke to be a guest judge.
The young performers had a chance to meet Stanke along with photos and autograph signings.
"As Miss America my greatest passion is to connect with people and learn their story," Stanke said. "They can Google things and find my story pretty easily but I can't do the same for them. So it's connecting with those kids asking them what are you hear for, how long have you been involved in show choir, why did you start, those are the things that pull out those awesome stories and awesome connections."
Stanke also performed a violin piece during the competition.
Next week West Salem will host a competition.