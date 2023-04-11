Onalaska student explores ways to treat a deadly form of cancer, wins awards

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Onalaska High School junior Matías Dahl has a love of science and as part of his studies researched new ways to treat an aggressive form of cancer, uterine carcinosarcoma.
He started his research last summer at Gundersen's Kabara Cancer Research Institute.
"We wanted to see if we could find a more efficacious cancer treatment than the current standard of care for uterine carcinosarcoma since uterine carcinosarcoma is very rare and the deadliest form of uterine cancer," Matías said. "The current standard of care which is carboplatin paclitaxel is not very effective as most people don't survive."
Matías worked with Gundersen's Head of Ovarian Cancer Research, also Matías' mom, Dr. Karen Cowden Dahl.
"He used six different chemotherapy drugs and then did different combinations of them. He did dose curves, meaning we did a lot of different doses of each of those in order to find the right amount to kill the cancer cells," Karen said. "He did an experiment where we add a compound that changes colors and the cells die. So the cells would actually glow green when they die."
Those at the research institute are no strangers to working with young minds but not at the high school level.
"It's actually pretty unusual for us to involve a high school student," Director of Kabara Cancer Research Institute Dr. Paraic Kenny said. "What Matías did is come learn something, carry it all the way through to completion and generate some really interesting data."
In March of this year, Matías took his research and data to the Badger State Science and Engineering Fair at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
He placed 3rd in the medicine and health division, received an award for the best use of the International System of Units, the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award and a $28,000 scholarship to Marion University.
"I just kind of went out there, just kind of wanted to compete in the science fair, didn't really care about the outcome just really wanted to present it," Matías said.
He plans to study math and bio-chem after high school, with a goal of having a career in oncology.