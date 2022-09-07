Onalaska teen charged with attempted homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The competency of a 17-year-old Onalaska teen is getting examined after he is accused of attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Austin Curtis Bailey is held in the La Crosse County Jail on charges of attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Armed Burglary.
A criminal complaint filed against Bailey said that on the morning of September 2, police were called to a residence on Oak Ave. for a battery complaint.
The victim, a 15-year-old female, said there was a person there trying to stab her. Officers found her with multiple wounds including a severe laceration to her pinky finger, a stab wound to the neck, and a stab wound to the side of her head.
She told officers that she awoke from sleep to find Bailey standing over her trying to strangle her. As she fought back, he got a knife out and began stabbing her. She eventually knocked the knife out of his hand. The complaint said she continued to fight him until he grabbed the knife and fled through the window of the residence.
Officers searched the area for Bailey. In the course of the search, through family and friends, an officer was able to contact Bailey by phone. He told the officer he stabbed the victim. The complaint also said he made statements about "doing 'suicide by cop'".
When officers found Bailey, he was holding a knife in his hand. Knowing about his previous statements, an officer got Bailey disarmed by shooting him with a "less lethal round" in the leg which then gave other officers the opportunity to arrest Bailey. He was taken to a La Crosse hospital, checked out, then taken to jail.
During his court appearance on Wednesday, the question of competency was raised. Judge Todd Bjerke ordered that between now and a hearing scheduled for later this month there should be a competency evaluation for Bailey. He'll remain in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.