Onalaska Teen facing felony charges out on $5,000 cash bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A bond hearing Friday afternoon for the 17-year-old Efraim Ko who faces felony charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery.
According to the criminal complaint, Ko went to an apartment on the 1300 block of Avon Street to purchase marijuana on May 12.
While at the residence he pulled out a gun demanding money and began kicking and strangling one of the two persons in the apartment.
When one victim fought back, he fired a shot but did not hit anyone. Ko then fled the apartment with several items he stole from the residence.
At Friday's bond hearing Ko went before Judge Ramona Gonzalez who set a cash bond at $5,000.
That bond has been posted. Ko's next court appearance is set for May 26th.