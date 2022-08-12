Onalaska Walmart gives back to the community

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Walmart in Onalaska gave back to the community on Friday morning.
The organization gave $8,500 to various community organizations including $2,000 to the La Crosse VFW Post 1530.
The money will go toward the Warfighter Advance Committee which helps veterans handle post traumatic stress without resorting to medication.
"This Donation of $2,000 is going to help our veterans through the VFW Warfighter Advanced Event we are having in October at the Weber Center," said Committee Member for Warfighters Advanced Chris Sepich.
Walmart also gave money to the Parenting Place, La Crosse Boys Choir, Coulee Cap, Rotary Lights, and Shop With a Cop.