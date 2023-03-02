Onalaska wins ASL Floor Hockey Championships

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The MVC's Adaptive Floor Hockey League wrapped up Thursday with Holmen and Onalaska playing for the championship.
Onalaska edged out Holmen, winning the championship trophy with a final score of 4 to 3.
"To play hard and have fun with my teammates," summed up the season for Holmen Viking Matthew McGarry.
"Truly seeing the success but also the growth through the season," said Amanda Pedretti, Viking Assistant Coach. "This is my 4th year in the league so just to be able to have watched some of these athletes from freshman to seniors has been absolutely my favorite part. Just watching them grow."