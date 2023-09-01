Onalaska's Rockin' Sunfish needs a name

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A colorful new addition to the Great River Landing in Onalaska needs your help.
The Rockin' Sunfish (as it's currently called) is an interactive sculpture that came from a collaborative effort between the Onalaska Art Keepers and the city. Joyce Diveley had the idea of creating a rocking horse sculpture for kids and adults to play with.
But, to tie-in with Onalaska's claim to fame as "Sunfish Capital of the World", the project took a twist that the builder then took in stride.
"I totally understood how to build a horse because everyone has a rocking horse or has been around one, but a fish, that was a little different, so I had Joyce sketch up kind of a picture of what she wanted this to look like and then blew it up and made some blueprints," John Peterson said.
The end result as you see was then painted by Joyce Diveley and Kathy Edwards. It now needs one last detail: a name.
You can click here to go directly to the naming contest site. The winning entry earns a $100 grand prize.
Name submissions are due Sept. 15. The top 5 names will be selected on Sept. 18 and announced on Sept. 22. Voting will run from then until Oct. 9 when the winner is announced.