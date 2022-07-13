One airlifted after head-on crash in Juneau County

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WXOW) - A 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was taken from the scene by medical helicopter after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Lyndon Station.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened on County Road HH at Dombek Rd. just before 1 p.m.
According to their investigation, the man was passing in his 2013 VW Passat in a no passing zone when he collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The man was flown to UW Health in Madison for treatment.
The 66-year-old female driver of the other vehicle, a 2016 Buick Enclave, was transported by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the two drivers involved in the crash weren't released pending notification of family according to the state patrol.