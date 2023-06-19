One arrested in Holmen stabbing

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - One person was arrested Saturday night after a stabbing in Holmen.
Police said that officers went to the 100 block of Mill Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a stab wound.
When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a neck wound.
He was taken to a La Crosse hospital. Police said the man is expected to survive his injuries.
Officers quickly determined the person responsible. The 41-year-old man was arrested at 11:47 p.m. on a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
A court appearance is expected for the suspect later on Monday.