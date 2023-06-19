 Skip to main content
One arrested in Holmen stabbing

By Kevin Millard

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - One person was arrested Saturday night after a stabbing in Holmen. 

Police said that officers went to the 100 block of Mill Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a stab wound. 

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a neck wound. 

He was taken to a La Crosse hospital. Police said the man is expected to survive his injuries. 

Officers quickly determined the person responsible. The 41-year-old man was arrested at 11:47 p.m. on a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. 

A court appearance is expected for the suspect later on Monday. 

