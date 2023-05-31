One dead in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon north of Black River Falls.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they were called around 5:30 p.m. to the crash on County Road F in the Town of Adams.
Once deputies arrived, they found one of the drivers dead.
They said in a statement Wednesday evening that the investigation is ongoing regarding the crash and that no other information would be released at this time including the name of the person who died and other people involved in the crash.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Black River Falls Fire Department, BRF EMS, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.