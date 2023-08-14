One dead, one hurt in interstate crash near Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - A crash during a rainstorm on Monday morning has claimed the life of a Minnesota woman.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the one-vehicle crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Osseo around 8:30 a.m.
When troopers and Osseo Police got to the scene near Mile Marker 91, they found the driver of the vehicle with minor injuries while the passenger was deceased.
The 41-year-old driver is from St. Paul and the 66-year-old passenger is from Oakdale, Minnesota.
The investigation into the crash indicated that the driver of the 2011 Toyota Sienna lost control during a rainstorm, went off the road, and hit a tree.
The state patrol didn't release the names of the people involved pending notification of family.
The state patrol said the crash is still under investigation.