One dead, one hurt in interstate crash near Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - A crash during a rainstorm on Monday morning has claimed the life of a Minnesota woman. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the one-vehicle crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Osseo around 8:30 a.m. 

When troopers and Osseo Police got to the scene near Mile Marker 91, they found the driver of the vehicle with minor injuries while the passenger was deceased. 

The 41-year-old driver is from St. Paul and the 66-year-old passenger is from Oakdale, Minnesota. 

The investigation into the crash indicated that the driver of the 2011 Toyota Sienna lost control during a rainstorm, went off the road, and hit a tree. 

The state patrol didn't release the names of the people involved pending notification of family. 

The state patrol said the crash is still under investigation.  

