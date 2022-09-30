One hurt in crash between ATV and vehicle in Trempealeau County

ELEVA, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of a four-wheeler suffers serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon south of Eleva.
It happened just after 5 p.m. according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Their investigation showed that the driver of the four-wheeler was heading west on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop at the intersection with Missel Rd. which resulted in a collision with a northbound vehicle.
The driver of the four-wheeler was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with serious injuries the sheriff's office said.
No one in the vehicle was hurt.
The names of the people involved weren't released by the sheriff's office.