One in four brides wear David's Bridal to their wedding. Now, it's filing for bankruptcy

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4pm. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&