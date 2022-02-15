One incumbent advances, one doesn't in La Crosse School Board race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of two incumbents running in Tuesday's La Crosse School Board race won't advance to the April election.
Eight candidates were on the ballot in the Spring Primary including two incumbents. The top six would advance to the Spring Election in April.
Juan Jimenez, the current Board President, finished first in the voting with about 21 percent of the vote.
The other incumbent, Dawn Comeau, who serves as Board Clerk, finished behind five other candidates and won't move on to the April election.
Jake Williams also didn't receive enough votes to advance.
Those moving on to April are: Katie Berkedal, Merideth Garcia, Kimberly Krejchik, Kent Stein, and Mary LaMothe.
The six are vying for three open seats on the school board.