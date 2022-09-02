One injured after two vehicle crash near Viola

VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said a Viola man who said he fell asleep while driving causes a crash that leaves one person injured.
The sheriff's office said it happened around 4:12 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 131 just south of Viola.
Their investigation showed that a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Evan T. Welsh was heading north when, he told authorities, he fell asleep and crossed into the southbound lane. His 2010 Dodge Avenger struck a vehicle driven by Stacy L. Dremsa, 57, of Boscobel.
She was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither Welsh or his passenger, 18-year-old Maximillian S. Waldsmith, reported any injuries.