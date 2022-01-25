One injured in duplex fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A quick response limits the time Onalaska firefighters spent battling the elements and a fire at a duplex Tuesday evening.
The Onalaska Fire Department said the call to 403 Flint Court came in just before 7:30 p.m. and by 7:40--just 11 minutes later--the flames were extinguished.
One person in the building at the time was taken for treatment by Tri-State Ambulance. No firefighters were injured.
Three other departments--La Crosse, Holmen and Campbell--were standing by to assist. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.