One injured in Kwik Trip fire

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) – One person was injured when a vehicle caught fire outside a Holmen Kwik Trip, setting fire to a gas pump sending flames up to the canopy and near the building.
The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Kwik Trip on Holmen Drive South, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
As crews from Holmen and Onalaska arrived, they found flames spreading rapidly to the canopy.
They worked to extinguish the fire as a crew from the La Crosse Fire Department covered as the Holmen Area Fire Department battled the blaze.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Fire officials said the owner had unknown injuries.
Officials did not release any details on the amount of damage to the store’s property.
Crews were on scene for about 80 minutes, according to the fire department.